20 Pakistanis Killed In Bus Accident In Iran
Date
8/21/2024 5:49:48 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tehran: Twenty Pakistanis were killed and 22 others were injured in a bus accident in Yazd province in central Iran.
According to initial reports, the accident occurred in the city of Taft in Yazd province, when a bus carrying 53 people overturned and caught fire due to brake failure, Iran News Agency (IRNA) reported.
Rescue teams arrived at the accident site and recovered the bodies of the victims, while the injured people were transferred to the hospital for treatment. (QNA)
