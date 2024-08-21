20 Pakistanis Killed In Bus Accident In Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Twenty Pakistanis were killed and 22 others were in a bus accident in Yazd province in central Iran.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred in the city of Taft in Yazd province, when a bus carrying 53 people overturned and caught fire due to brake failure, Iran News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Rescue teams arrived at the accident site and recovered the bodies of the victims, while the injured people were transferred to the hospital for treatment. (QNA)