Moecc Holds Training Workshop Highlighting Ecosystem Of Mangroves
Date
8/21/2024 5:37:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has held a training workshop on the ecosystem of Mangroves as part of its commitment to bolstering stakeholders' capabilities.
Organised by the MoECC's Environmental Assessment and Permit Department, the workshop was intended to share expertise among the department's staffers and relevant state bodies, within the departments annual planning that includes holding wide-ranging training workshops.
The workshop had laser-focused on ecosystem of Mangroves based on the department annual planning. A multitude of the event themes identified the salient features of Mangroves and their significance, as well as factors that pose a threat to them, in addition to the techniques that should be upheld to preserve Mangroves and the proper methods of managing them.
MENAFN21082024000063011010ID1108583697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.