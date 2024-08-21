Moecc Holds Training Workshop Highlighting Ecosystem Of Mangroves

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has held a training on the ecosystem of Mangroves as part of its commitment to bolstering stakeholders' capabilities.

Organised by the MoECC's Environmental Assessment and Permit Department, the workshop was intended to share expertise among the department's staffers and relevant state bodies, within the departments annual planning that includes holding wide-ranging training workshops.

The workshop had laser-focused on ecosystem of Mangroves based on the department annual planning. A multitude of the event themes identified the salient features of Mangroves and their significance, as well as factors that pose a threat to them, in addition to the techniques that should be upheld to preserve Mangroves and the proper methods of managing them.