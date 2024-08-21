Kenyan Serial Killer Accused Of Killing Over 40 Women Escapes From Prison

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that a serial killer in Kenya, accused of murdering 42 women, has escaped from a prison in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The Washington Post, citing Kenyan officials, reported that a 33-year-old Kenyan man, who was arrested on charges of killing and dismembering 42 women, escaped from his prison cell in Nairobi on Tuesday, August 20.

The man, identified as Collins Jumaisi, has been described by Kenyan as a“vampire” and“psychopath” who began his series of murders in 2022 by killing his wife.

Over the span of two years, he murdered 42 women and dismembered their bodies, an act unprecedented in its brutality.

Collins Jumaisi was arrested last month after dismembered bodies were found in Nairobi's dumps. He appeared in a Nairobi court on Friday, where the judge ordered his detention to be extended for another 30 days.

He, along with several other detainees, managed to break through the wire mesh of the cell's ceiling and escaped. Rassila Onyango, a spokesperson for Kenyan police, told AFP that“a total of 13 people, including the main suspect in the women's murder case, escaped last night.”

Collins Jumaisi, 33, was arrested last month after the discovery of dismembered bodies of 10 women. Reports indicate that the bodies of the women were found in plastic bags at a dumpsite in an abandoned quarry in a poor neighborhood of Nairobi.

Following the media coverage of these serial killings, the head of Kenya's Criminal Investigations Department stated,“We are dealing with a vampire, a psychopathic killer.”

The escape of a notorious serial killer from a high-security prison in Nairobi has sent shockwaves across Kenya and the world. This incident raises serious concerns about the security and effectiveness of the country's prison system.

The ongoing manhunt and the public's fear underscore the urgency of capturing this dangerous individual and addressing the systemic issues that allowed for such a grave security breach.

