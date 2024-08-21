The Physicians Of Coastal Spine Have Been Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Docs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Larry Deutsch, MD, Kamaldeep Singh Momi, MD, Mark A. Testaiuti, MD, Scott Jarmain, MD and Seth Scholl, DO of Coastal Spine based on merit. Coastal Spine stands out as a comprehensive multispecialty medical practice, offering both nonsurgical and surgical solutions for spine-related issues.With offices strategically located in Mount Laurel, Sewell, Galloway, Wall Township, Vineland, and West Orange, New Jersey, the practice is committed to providing accessible and top-notch care to patients.Specializing in minimally invasive approaches to address neck, back, and joint pain, Coastal Spine is staffed by a team of experienced professionals.Dr. Kamaldeep Singh Momi, the founder of Coastal Spine, has served as the Chief of the Spine Surgery Department for Jefferson South Jersey Hospitals since 2019. As a dedicated orthopedic surgeon, his exclusive focus on the neck and spine underscores his commitment to specialized care.Dr. Larry Deutsch, brings over 30 years of expertise in spine surgery to Coastal Spine. Dr. Deutsch is a co-founder of the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program, where he has played a pivotal role in training orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons.Board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti, another key figure at Coastal Spine, excels in spine care, complex spinal surgery, and minimally invasive procedures. His involvement in co-founding the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program highlights his dedication to advancing and sharing knowledge within the medical community.Dr. Scott Jarmain, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as pain management, emphasizes nonsurgical care for spine disorders. He utilizes innovative approaches such as spinal injections and advocates for 'Regenerative Medicine,' utilizing patients' Platelet Rich Plasma, Stem Cells, and Concentrated Bone Marrow Aspirate to treat chronic and acute injuries.Dr. Seth Scholl, specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation, focuses on nonsurgical treatments for neck, back, and joint pain. As the director of electrodiagnostics, he oversees "pain-less" EMG procedures and supervises intraoperative monitoring during surgeries.At Coastal Spine, the collaborative efforts of these distinguished physicians aim to alleviate acute and chronic pain, restoring health and normal activity for patients throughout the region.Please visit the links below to discover more each approved NJ Top Doc:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

