Nexxen’S Exclusive Automatic Content Recognition Data Is Now Available On The Trade Desk

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nexxen will provide self-service TV data through The Trade Desk for the first time in the U.K. and Canada, enabling more efficient across the premium internet

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced a strategic data partnership with The Trade Desk. Providing The Trade Desk's advertisers access to automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data segments – available exclusively from Nexxen – this integration offers clients advanced cross-channel and cross-device targeting capabilities, for more efficient media investment across the premium, open internet.

ACR data, broadly held within and fragmented among walled gardens, helps solve CTV's biggest challenges, like advertising over-saturation and fragmented targeting. Nexxen's ACR data segments allow advertisers to achieve incremental reach with TV-viewing audiences, controlled frequency and competitive conquesting.

Spanning both linear and streaming, Nexxen's ACR data segments are directly available on The Trade Desk's platform for activation as its first self-service TV data provider in the U.K. and Canada, as well as in the U.S. and Australia. The data segments are categorized by genres, networks, programs and brand-level ad exposure, offering more holistic and comprehensive TV-viewing data.

“We've long understood and appreciated the ways in which ACR data can empower advertisers to better understand their audiences' TV viewership patterns and inform their cross-platform investments,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer at Nexxen.“Ultimately, we want to ensure these advertisers have access to the richest, most relevant data available and the flexibility to activate that data across the premium, open internet – which is exactly what this partnership with The Trade Desk brings to market.”

“Brands need to think about TV media buying in a holistic manner that combines both their linear and CTV plans,” said Ben Sylvan, VP of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk.“Nexxen's ACR data can empower advertisers to better understand their audience across platforms and devices, so they can aim to efficiently invest their media budgets to provide consumers with a premium ad experience.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit .

About The Trade Desk

The Trade DeskTM is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

