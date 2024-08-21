BTC Launches Prestigious Magical Disney Bullion Collection in MENA

(MENAFN- EmailWire) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in the MENA region, reveals its newest collection of coins and ingots featuring the most iconic Disney characters. The collection will be available across the GCC and Egypt. It features beloved classics like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the Donald Duck family, which are being celebrated this year to mark Donald’s 90th anniversary, among many other designs that strongly connect to Disney fans.



The Magical Disney Bullion collection received great acclaim within the GCC gold markets, where the products were first released. In a pivotal moment, the Disney collection stands out in BTC’s creative approach to crafting authentic bullion designs. The new Disney collection, locally manufactured in the BTC’s Dubai-based refinery, is a great addition to the company’s collection of 100+ designs.



“We’re keen to introduce a fresh perspective to the gold industry in the MENA region through genuinely designed bullion products that can be used for multiple purposes besides investment”. BTC Chief Executive Officer Hassan Nassar commented on the debut of the Disney Collection.



"Bringing this collection to life counts as a testament to BTC’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and world-class quality,” Nassar added.



BTC stands as a pioneer in the gold and precious metals industry with an experience exceeding 90 years. Today, BTC is expanding into new regions by delivering high-end quality products with







exceptional standards and designs. With a century-long success in Egypt, BTC is currently aiming to strengthen its presence in the Arab region, particularly in the Gulf countries.



Visitors can explore the luxurious Magical Disney Bullion Collection at the GEMEVA Concept Store in Jumeirah, Dubai, along with many other gold retailers across UAE, KSA, and Bahrain.



Press images here:





About BTC (Bullion Trading Center):



Location:

Brand Show Room, Gemeva "Concept Store", Jumeirah - Dubai, UAE

Social Media:

Website: #home

Instagram: @btc.gcc



BTC, part of the Egypt Gold Group, is one of Egypt's oldest and most prestigious gold brands. Founded in 2008, BTC specializes in the manufacturing, selling, and buying of gold, silver, and other precious metals. BTC's sub-brands include GEMEVA, GD&More, and Odyssey. The company crafts precious metals into minted coins, ingots, and bars in a variety of weights and designs inspired by Egypt's rich culture.



Catering to the market needs, BTC ensures world-class quality standards through its state-of-the-art refinery, one of the largest in the region. All BTC products are stamped by the Egyptian Authority of Hallmarks and Weights and come in tamper-evident packaging for maximum security.



Building on its rich heritage, BTC aims to expand into the GCC market by establishing branches in the UAE and Bahrain.







