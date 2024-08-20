Citizens Call For Digital Ads As Election Banners Raise Safety, Aesthetic Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Election banners have become a common sight during campaigns, yet many see them as an "aesthetic assault" on the country's urban landscape, turning public spaces into a canvas for disposable and temporary displays, according to several citizens.

As electoral banners increase, they obstruct traffic signs and distract drivers, many individuals told The Jordan Times.

“It's incredibly frustrating to navigate the city with all these banners blocking the view,” said Suad Fadda, a in her 50s.



She suggested that election banners should be placed in non-intrusive areas and designated locations.



“This way, the government could address a significant issue-the cluttering of public spaces,” she added.

“It's overwhelming,” said a local resident who preferred to remain anonymous, pointing out that the way banners are displayed can cause traffic disruptions and safety hazards.

Digital advertisements and QR codes could serve as a“perfect” alternative to traditional electoral banners, said Baraa Ahmad, a marketing expert and advisor. Ahmad also suggested public advertising billboards as another option to share candidates' messages in a more organised manner.

“Sustainable distribution practices for election banners are becoming increasingly important nowadays, so greater focus should be placed on this matter,” Ahmad added.

Noor Omar, an environmentalist, told The Jordan Times that electoral banners are typically made from non-degradable materials and are often dumped after the elections.

Omar emphasised the need for more initiatives to promote eco-friendly campaigning in the Kingdom, advocating for investments in interactive election experiences that reduce environmental impact.