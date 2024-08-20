Autobiography Describes Childhood Under A Domineering Matriarch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Releases Author's Autobiography Highlighting His Struggle For Identity And Control of His Life

Charleston, SC, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Richard Etherton, the author of a poignant and relatable autobiography that chronicles young boy's life, navigating the harsh realities of a Catholic school and the relentless interference of his overbearing mother.

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s, author's experiences are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of relentless physical and emotional torment. Also at this time, the Catholic Church's influence was pervasive, and the nuns were notorious for their strict discipline. Richard's mother's constant meddling and her unfulfilled desire for him to join the priesthood add another layer of complexity to his already challenging life.

“[My book is about] my experiences growing up in a totally different time from today, where strict discipline was part of the school day,” said Richard.

Dive into a a compelling read that explores the complexities of familial relationships, the influence of religion on upbringing, and the societal norms of mid-20th century America.

Growing Up Catholic, in Philly, During the 50s and 60s With a Very Controlling Mother is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Richard Etherton, a Philadelphia native, began his career as a toolmaker apprentice at the Budd Company. He later pursued Mechanical Engineering at Drexel University's evening division. His dedication to service led him to the U.S. Navy, serving in Aviation Patrol Planes, both active and reserve duty, reaching the rank of E6. Post-military, Richard worked as the Principal Manufacturing Engineer for a local Defense Contractor, retiring after 34 years. A family man, he has been happily married for 55 years, with two children and two granddaughters. His book reflects his experiences growing up Catholic in Philly during the 50s and 60s.

About the Book:

Text>Growing Up Catholic, in Philly, During the 50s and 60s With a Very Controlling Mother

