UAE Flights: Deals Start At Dh1,299 As Summer Travel Surges Before School Reopens

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE is experiencing a surge in demand for international trips as residents look to make the most of their break just before the new school term begins. Travel experts report that bookings for international travel in August and September have soared, with many travellers taking advantage of attractive last-minute deals.

“Bookings for August and September 2024 are up by more than 50 per cent compared to the same period last year,” said Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure at dnata. The agency highlighted that popular destinations include Thailand, the Maldives, Turkey, the UK, and Mauritius, which are seeing the highest demand.“Cooler destinations across Europe are also gaining traction, along with winter landscapes in New Zealand and South Africa,” said Ketait.

“For those seeking cooler weather, late winter in South Africa and New Zealand is trending. Thailand and the Indian Ocean also remain popular, offering excellent rates with a wider spread of locations being booked from the UAE than ever before,” added Ketait.

However, many are also opting for summer escapes in Europe, which offer sun-filled days to explore vibrant cities or relax on beautiful beaches.

Ramy Badr, sales head at Dopamine Travels said:“Despite the summer season nearing its end, travel enthusiasm remains vibrant. Travellers are still actively seeking exciting destinations, and the demand for spontaneous getaways is on the rise,” said Badr.

Namrata Bhatia, director of marketing at Holiday Factory said:“With destinations like Georgia starting at Dh1,799, Turkey at Dh1,999, and Uzbekistan at Dh1,299, our customers are embracing these offers. It's the perfect time to book that spontaneous escape,” said Bhatia.

Experts noted a significant uptick in last-minute bookings from the stunning landscapes of Africa to the tropical paradises of Asia. Badr said that travellers are also increasingly turning to renowned spots like Kenya, Thailand, Poland, Russia, Trabzon in Turkey, the Maldives, and Malaysia for their final summer adventures.

"Trabzon in Turkey, with its unique blend of natural beauty and historical charm, is experiencing heightened interest. Meanwhile, the Maldives offers the ultimate in luxury and relaxation, perfect for a tranquil retreat. Malaysia provides a diverse range of experiences, from cosmopolitan cities to lush landscapes, appealing to a broad spectrum of travellers,” said Badr.

