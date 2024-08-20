Line Of Active Hostilities On Frontline Is Over 1,000 Kilometres - Syryskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The length of the active combat line at the front is now 1,040 kilometres.

This was stated at the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine by the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The defence forces are actively engaged in combat operations on a frontline stretching almost 1,040 kilometres," he said. In addition, the Ukrainian military is closing sections of the state border with Russia, Belarus and Moldova on a 2,393 km stretch.

Currently, the main efforts of the Defence Forces are focused on holding the occupied borders and preventing the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy and restoring the lost position, Syrskyi said.

According to him, in eastern Ukraine (in Donetsk and northern Kharkiv regions), the enemy, using its superiority in missiles and artillery ammunition, is trying to achieve its goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk region and creating a buffer zone in the border region of Kharkiv. In addition, Russian troops are trying to advance on the Lyman, Donetsk and Pokrovsk directions.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to seize a section of the Kostiantynivka - Pokrovsk road to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces as much as possible. In the north, shelling of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues, and Russians are conducting subversive activities.

According to Syrskyi, the situation in the south of Ukraine (Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions) is tense but controlled. The enemy is trying to make a move in the Orikhivsk sector. 'In general, the Ukrainian Defence Forces did not allow the loss of key frontiers in the south of Ukraine,' the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently control over 1,260 square kilometres of territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region (Russia).