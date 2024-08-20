(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Digital Dentistry market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: dental CAD/CAM Devices, Dental CAD/CAM Materials (Discs & Blocks), Dental 3D Printers, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the Brazilian digital dentistry market was valued at nearly $462 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%, reaching over $564 million by the end of the forecast period.
The comprehensive report on the Brazilian market for digital dentistry covers various segments, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers, dental 3D printer materials, and CAD/CAM software. Currently, the majority of Brazil's digital dentistry device market share is controlled by Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach, and Ivoclar.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020 Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment Recent Mergers & Acquisitions COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Dentistry market Disease Overviews and Demographic Information Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
The Brazilian digital dentistry market is set for expansion, propelled by a growing demand for aesthetic dental solutions and an increasing elderly population. The popularity of aesthetically pleasing materials such as zirconia and lithium disilicate is rising, reflecting a broader trend toward improved dental appearances and health consciousness among patients. This shift is boosting the adoption of CAD/CAM technologies, which primarily use these materials, enhancing both efficiency and aesthetic outcomes in dental prosthetics. Additionally, the convenience of CAD/CAM devices, which allow dental professionals to fit prosthetics like inlays and onlays in a single visit, adds to their appeal by streamlining procedures and reducing labor for dentists. This combination of factors is driving the growth of digital dentistry in Brazil.
Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach, and Ivoclar dominate the Brazilian digital dentistry market, primarily due to their strong positions in both the CAD/CAM device and material sectors. Dentsply Sirona leads the market, offering a broad range of CAD/CAM devices including milling systems, laboratory scanners, intraoral scanners, and chairside systems, with a significant market share particularly in chairside systems. Their extensive array of trusted premium CAD/CAM materials further reinforces their market leadership.
Amann Girrbach captures a significant share in the CAD/CAM material market, backed by its extensive installed base of milling systems and a diverse product range that includes zirconia blocks, nanocomposite resin blocks, and transparent acrylic blocks, among others. Ivoclar has made a substantial impact with its IPS e.max lithium disilicate blocks and ZirCAD line of CAD/CAM discs, becoming a major player in the CAD/CAM material market with these popular offerings.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
CAD/CAM Device Market - Includes:
Product Type: Milling system, Laboratory Scanner, Chairside, Intraoral;
CAD/CAM Material Market - Includes:
CAD/CAM Block Material Type: Zirconia, Lithium Discillicate, Other Ceramic; CAD/CAM Disc Material Type: Zirconia, Metal, Other Ceramic
Dental 3D Printers Market - Includes:
Material Type: Resin, Metal, Other Technology Type: Digital Light Processing, Stereo Lithography Apparatus, Jet Printing Application Type: Models, Frameworks, Surgical Guides, Mouth Guards, Other
Dental 3D Printer Materials Market - Includes:
Material Type: Resin, Metal, Other CAD/CAM Software Market
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $462 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $564 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 2.9%
| Regions Covered
| Brazil
Key Topics Covered:
1. Brazil Digital Dentistry Market
1.1 Executive Summary
1.1.2 Competitive Analysis
1.1.3 Market Trends
1.1.4 Markets Included
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Digital Dentistry Unit Analysis
1.3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Unit Analysis
1.3.1.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Units Sold by Technology
1.3.1.2 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetics Market Units Sold by Application
1.3.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Unit Analysis
1.3.2.1 CAD/CAM Block Market Units Sold by Type
1.3.2.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market Units Sold by Type
1.4 Currency Exchange Rate
1.5 Market Overview
1.6 Market Analysis and Forecast
1.6.1 CAD/CAM Device Market
1.6.2 CAD/CAM Material Market
1.6.3 Dental 3D Printer Market
1.6.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market
1.6.5 CAD/CAM Software Market
1.7 Drivers and Limiters
1.8 Competitive Market Share Analysis
1.8.1 CAD/CAM Device Market Competitive Market Share Analysis
1.8.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis
1.8.3 Dental 3D Printer Market Competitive Market Share Analysis
1.8.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis
1.8.5 CAD/CAM Software Market Competitive Market Share Analysis
