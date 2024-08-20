BBG Real Estate Services Hires Peter Christensen As General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer And Marty Skolnik As GSE Compliance Officer

Marty Skolnik, MAI BBG's New GSE Compliance Officer

Peter Christensen, J.D. BBG's New General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

The pair reinforces a strong leadership team by adding more than 60 years of combined experience across the real estate appraisal and valuations industry. Peter and Marty will partner with the existing leadership team to establish a new standard of excellence and compliance at BBG.

"BBG's 32-year track record of excellent customer service, deep expertise in evaluating all commercial property types, and compliance track record enabled us to attract these two industry veterans to join our leadership team," said Chris Roach, CEO of BBG Real Estate Services. "They will play an important role at BBG as we continue to grow our market share and geographic footprint while elevating the bar for operational and compliance excellence."

Peter brings to the firm more than 20 years of legal and compliance expertise related to real property valuation, business valuation, and compliance with laws and regulations that apply to valuation services and appraisal management. Peter is well known as an industry thought leader and educator. He has published more than 70 articles relating to legal issues related to real estate valuation, including Risk Management for Real Estate Appraisers and Appraisal Firms, published by the Appraisal Institute in 2019. As an educator and trainer, Peter has recently presented to the National Association of Realtors, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Appraisal Institute, Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials, American Society of Appraisers, and Collateral Risk Network. Peter received his bachelor's and law degrees at U.C. Berkeley and is a member of the California, Washington, and Montana state bars. He is a public representative on the Montana Board of Real Estate Appraisers. As General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Peter will provide comprehensive legal advice and support across the organization. This includes risk management, regulatory compliance, dispute resolution, monitoring and auditing, regulatory liaison, and corporate governance. In this dual role, he will work to ensure that the company adheres to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct in all areas of its commercial real estate operations.

Marty brings more than 40 years of experience to BBG

in all facets of real estate valuation, real estate asset management, and property tax consulting. As Chief Appraiser and Director of Multi-Family Appraisals at Freddie Mac, Marty gained significant multi-family valuations expertise that will reinforce BBG's already solid team. His deep knowledge of Freddie Mac and industry compliance standards will support the firm's efforts to create a new elevated standard of excellence in compliance. Marty's extensive background also encompasses counseling independent appraisers on valuation and appraisal best practices, appraisal reviews, and providing insights on complex assignments. He is an MAI-designated real estate appraiser, an Appraiser Member of the District of Columbia Board of Real Estate Appraisers, and an American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association member. As GSE Compliance Officer, Marty is responsible for ensuring that the company's operations comply with the guidelines, policies, and procedures set forth by Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), primarily Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This role involves developing and managing compliance programs, conducting risk assessments, and ensuring adherence to GSE requirements in all aspects of commercial real estate valuation and assessment.

About BBG

BBG Real Estate Services is the premier independent commercial real estate services provider in the United States, excelling in valuation, advisory, environmental, and engineering services. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has over 50 offices in key U.S. markets and serves more than 4,500 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate services firms, BBG has earned a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery, and deep expertise in evaluating all commercial property types, including multi-family, office, retail, hospitality, healthcare, seniors housing, and industrial. For more information about BBG, please visit .

