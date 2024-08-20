Biden slams Trump as 'failure', endorses Harris at Democratic National Convention

(MENAFN) During his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden harshly criticized former President Donald Trump, labeling him a "failure" and a "convicted criminal," while endorsing his running mate, Kamala Harris, for the upcoming presidential election. Biden's speech was met with enthusiastic support from the convention audience, who gave him a standing ovation upon his arrival. His daughter Ashley expressed pride in him, highlighting the family’s support as he took the stage. Biden's address emphasized the crucial decision facing voters, arguing that Harris represents a more favorable alternative to Trump and underscoring the stark contrast between the candidates' visions.



Kamala Harris made an unexpected appearance at the convention to thank Biden for his "historic leadership" and to express her gratitude for his service. This surprise visit took place just before Biden’s speech, in which he praised Harris and her campaign efforts. The convention is set to formally nominate Harris as the Democratic candidate, following Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race due to age and health concerns. The event will also feature speeches from key figures including Harris’s running mate Tim Walz, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.



In addition to his electoral focus, Biden addressed the ongoing protests outside the convention venue related to the Gaza Strip conflict. He acknowledged the protesters’ concerns about the high number of civilian casualties on both sides and called for an end to the war. The four-day convention will be pivotal as Democrats rally behind Harris and prepare for the general election battle against Trump.



MENAFN20082024000045015682ID1108580281