Veyond Metaverse, Pioneer In 5D XR Surgery, Named Finalist For XR Healthcare Solution Of The Year Award By AIXR

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veyond Metaverse is proud to announce that our innovative 5D XR healthcare platform, Veyond Anatomy XR, has been named a finalist for the prestigious XR Healthcare Solution of the Year Award by AIXR. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Veyond Metaverse has earned a place among the top innovators in the XR healthcare space, following last year's honor for Veyond Connect.This achievement underscores our commitment to advancing global healthcare through cutting-edge technology. Veyond Anatomy XR, distinct from competitors, leverages real patients and cadavers to deliver a transformative medical training experience. This recognition places Veyond Metaverse among industry giants like Apple, HTC, Meta, and Varjo, underscoring the significant innovation and impact of our 5D XR platform in transforming healthcare. Our platform significantly impacts medical schools, teaching hospitals, and emergency medical assistance sectors by integrating advanced AI digital twins, real-time AI translation, and sophisticated haptic feedback.“Being recognized again this year is a testament to our relentless innovation and our vision to revolutionize medical education and surgical training," said Adam Choe, Joon Chung, and Prof. Dr. Thierry Flam, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse. "This milestone, along with our upcoming projects like Veyond Surgical XR, demonstrates our dedication to shaping the future of healthcare.”Building on our recent successes, including a historic remote XR digital surgery connecting surgeons across 8,800 kilometers from Paris to Yangon, Veyond Metaverse continues to push boundaries. Our future initiatives include AI-driven analytics for enhancing surgical precision, predictive surgery outcome, and personalized surgical plans - all central to our mission of making expert surgical care accessible to all.For more information about Veyond Metaverse and our innovative XR solutions, visit .

