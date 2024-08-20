Drone Package Delivery Market Size Poised To Hit USD 8,572.49 Million By 2032, Driven By A 37% CAGR | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global drone package delivery market was estimated at USD 506.55 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8,572.49 million by 2032. The market is likely to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% during the forecast period.

What is Drone Package Delivery?

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS), also known as drones, are increasingly being used in advanced logistics operations as they provide the convenience of contactless delivery with limited human intervention. Drones can be used to transport groceries, food, medicines, parcels, and other products. Drone package delivery facilitates environment-friendly operations and reduces delivery time and operational costs compared to conventional delivery channels.

Drones integrated with advanced technologies such as geospatial mapping, IoT, and machine learning offer higher accuracy in package delivery and can easily deliver items to challenging-to-reach locations. Drone-based delivery also reduces CO2 emissions, making it a more sustainable alternative to traditional delivery, where vans, trucks, and motorcycles consume more energy and leave larger carbon footprints.

