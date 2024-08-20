Comprehensive water supply project for Tehran hits 82 percent progress

(MENAFN) Alireza Asghari, the head of the Tehran Water and Wastewater and Treatment Company, has announced that the comprehensive water supply project for the capital, Tehran, is now 82 percent complete. According to an Iranian news agency, this major initiative is being carried out at two primary locations—one in the east and the other in the west of the city. The project is making significant strides toward its completion, with the majority of the work already accomplished.



In the western part of Tehran, the project is progressing through the Hemat and Shahid Bakri highways. The executive operations in this area are expected to be finalized and the system operational by the end of October. This development will enhance water distribution and availability in the western suburbs of the city, addressing long-standing issues related to water supply and infrastructure.



Simultaneously, work is underway in the eastern section of Tehran, specifically along the Shahid Shushtari highway. The focus here is on pipe-laying operations, which are a critical component of the overall water supply system. These efforts are essential to ensure that the eastern areas of Tehran also benefit from improved water access and reliability.



Asghari’s update highlights the substantial progress made in this comprehensive water supply plan, which is poised to significantly improve the quality and efficiency of water distribution across Tehran. The project's completion will mark a major milestone in addressing the city's water needs and infrastructure challenges.

