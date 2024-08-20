Jayud Global Logistics To Provide Complete Supply Chain Solutions For Imile Within China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing Cross-Border Logistics in a with $3.9 Trillion GDP

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end solution provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with iMile, a leader in logistics and last mile delivery services for emerging markets such as the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration is set to streamline logistics for iMile by providing comprehensive supply chain solutions across China, encompassing air, sea, land, and customs services.

MENA E-commerce: A Rapidly Expanding Frontier with an 11.5% CAGR

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is experiencing rapid growth in e-commerce, with the market expected to nearly double by 2028 compared to 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The region's combined GDP stands at US$3.9 trillion, highlighting its potential for substantial economic impact. Specifically, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading this growth, with the UAE's e-commerce revenue projected to reach US$11,782.3 million in 2023, surpassing that of Belgium, and Saudi Arabia expecting to increase its annual e-commerce revenue from US$8.53 billion in 2022 to US$20.01 billion by 2027.

Jayud will leverage its extensive logistics infrastructure and technological capabilities through this partnership to manage all logistical aspects of iMile's operations within China. This includes procurement, warehousing, inventory management, multimodal transportation solutions, and streamlined customs processes. The goal is to enhance iMile's operational efficiency and reduce delivery times for their Middle Eastern clientele engaging in commerce with Chinese markets. This initiative strengthens the commercial ties between China and the Middle East and supports the growing demands of the e-commerce sector by ensuring that goods move more swiftly and reliably across international borders.

"This partnership with iMile represents a significant milestone in our mission to connect and simplify supply chain operations for businesses across the globe," said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud.“Given the projected growth of the e-commerce market in the MENA region, our collaboration is well positioned to support this expansion, providing scalable and efficient logistics solutions. iMile's strong presence in the Middle East, combined with our comprehensive logistics network in China, will provide unmatched efficiency and scalability to e-commerce platforms operating between these vibrant regions."

