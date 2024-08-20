Tag Heuer And Oracle Red Bull Racing Are Back In Connection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Numerous podiums and race victories, 7 Drivers' Championships, and 6 Constructors' Championships. Did you guess it? TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing are back together in high gear, launching the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition. This timepiece embodies the racing DNA that both brands are renowned for, blending advanced with the thrill of the race.

After the successful launch of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing Special Edition, the new connected watch is set to transcend the conventional timepiece, representing the essence of racing excellence. This unique experience merges cutting-edge software including a dedicated connected watch faces and specific straps that highlight the vibrant colours of Oracle Red Bull Racing: blue and red. This special edition watch is designed to resonate with the extensive and passionate fan base of Oracle Red Bull Racing, offering the perfect accessory to follow their drivers' performance during the year.

This connected watch represents a big milestone for both brands. It is a manifestation of TAG Heuer's racing heritage, combined with Oracle Red Bull Racing's dynamic presence in the motorsport universe, creating an unseen offering that appeals to automotive enthusiasts and watch aficionados alike.