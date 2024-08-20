(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Phu Quoc named world's second best island in the world" data-link=" Quoc named world's second best island in the world" class="whatsapp">Shar PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - The World's Best Awards 2024 by renowned magazine Travel + Leisure has named the 'surprise factor' Phu Quoc of Viet Nam as the 2nd best island in the world, after the Maldives.







Kem Beach is known as a 'heaven on earth' beach.

A rising star on the global tourism map

In addition to naming the most incredible cities and hotels across the globe, the World's Best Awards 2024 has a category for honouring islands worldwide. According to Travel + Leisure, these destinations promise visitors a heavenly retreat with pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.

186,000 readers worldwide voted based on natural experiences, beaches, local cuisine, human factor and value offered to visitors. As the biggest surprise on the list, Phu Quoc is the only Vietnamese destination to make the list, scoring 94.41 points, just over one point behind the first-place Maldives and surpassing Bali (Indonesia) - which ranked 3rd with 93.26 points.

'The top three winners included two destinations that need little introduction: The Maldives (first) and Bali (third). But sneaking in at number two is the under-the-radar Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc,' noted Travel + Leisure.

While some islands in Southeast Asia are developing rapidly, Phu Quoc's preservation of its untouched and tranquil nature has put it not only the list, but nearly at the top of the world.

International tourists, especially those from temperate countries, including South Korea, Europe fall in love with Phu Quoc due to its wonderful nature, with a mild climate, warm sunshine year-round, rolling mountains and vast seas with 28 large and small islands and 150km of coastline. Many beaches, including Bai Kem and Bai Sao, whose beauty changes throughout four seasons, have been internationally recognised.

However, this does not mean Phu Quoc lacks unique experiences or luxurious amenities. New World Phu Quoc - a resort invested by Sun Group - was honoured in the top 100 best hotels in the world. In the list, it is one of only two Vietnamese representatives in this prestige guide.

Located by the beautiful Bai Kem with white creamy sand, the resort is a tranquil hideaway with stunning ocean views, lush tropical gardens and luxurious villas.







One-of-a-kind experiences at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc

Visa-free access to the island

Currently, Phu Quoc is the only place in Viet Nam to apply for a special visa, an exemption policy which offers many advantages. According to Resolution No.80/NQ-CP of the Vietnamese Government, Phu Quoc Economic Zone, Kien Giang Province, is a coastal economic zone applying visa exemption for foreigners entering and staying for up to 30 days.

Foreigners entering an international border gate of Viet Nam (including by air and sea), staying in the transit area of that border gate and then transferring to Phu Quoc island, are also exempt from visas under this regulation.

This is a 'golden ticket' for many tourists to a multi-experience tropical paradise. Besides the natural elements, what international tourists love about Phu Quoc are the unique experiences, making the trip not limited to just experiencing the stunning beaches and glorious waters.

Pearl Island features entertainment complexes that few places in Viet Nam can match. Sunset Town - an entertainment complex with the largest total investment in Viet Nam of up to USD157.4 million, offering visitors fun experiences day and night. The festival atmosphere covers the island throughout four seasons with daily firework shows.

Kiss Bridge - an iconic work praised by CNN for its design - is the most romantic sunset and beach check-in point. Highlights also include Kiss of the Sea - the world-class multimedia show, VUI-Fest Bazaar - Viet Nam's first seaside night market and A Oi - Viet Nam's first seaside puppet theatre.

Visitors can also easily connect to Hon Thom Island via the world's longest three-wire sea cable car, leading to the 'Land of a Million Joys' Sun World Hon Thom .

Not only is it featured on international rankings, but the recent increase in flight frequency to the island also confirms Phu Quoc's attraction to international tourists. In the first six months of 2024, there were 1,947 international flights to Phu Quoc, a 186% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with new direct flights from Korean Air, Jin Air, Jeju Air of South Korea, StarLux, Tiger Air of Taiwan (China), and direct flights from Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Experts forecast Phu Quoc could welcome up to 14.6 million visitors in 2024. The island will join major Asian tourist centres, including Bali and the Maldives, to offer visitors a paradise of relaxation and entertainment.

Hashtag: #SunGroup #PhuQuoc

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sun Group