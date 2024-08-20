Delbar Khaneh By Nima Keivani Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delbar Khaneh

Nima Keivani's Heartfelt Renovation of Historical House in Yazd, Iran Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Delbar Khaneh by Nima Keivani as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the renovation of a historical house in Yazd, Iran, into a captivating boutique hotel. The A' Interior Design Awards serve as a platform to showcase the talent and creativity of designers who are pushing the boundaries of interior design and setting new standards for the industry.The Silver A' Design Award for Delbar Khaneh highlights the relevance and impact of this project within the interior design industry. The boutique hotel's design seamlessly blends modern elements with traditional Persian patterns, creating a space that resonates with both local heritage and contemporary aesthetics. This innovative approach serves as an inspiration for designers and architects seeking to preserve cultural identity while catering to the evolving needs and expectations of modern travelers. The recognition of Delbar Khaneh by the A' Design Award underscores the significance of such projects in advancing the field of interior design and showcasing the potential for harmonious integration of past and present.Delbar Khaneh Boutique Hotel stands out for its unique fusion of timeless romance and modern luxury. The interior design pays homage to the poetic love story that inspired the original construction of the house, with carefully curated spaces that evoke intimacy and serenity. The use of locally inspired motifs, such as custom-designed furniture reminiscent of cypress trees and the interplay of modern lighting with classic textiles, creates an immersive ambiance that celebrates the artisanal wealth of Yazd. The design's attention to detail, from the restoration of traditional elements to the incorporation of contemporary comforts, results in a harmonious ecosystem that reflects the city's social and historical context.The Silver A' Design Award for Delbar Khaneh serves as a testament to Nima Keivani's dedication to excellence and innovation in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that seek to preserve and celebrate cultural heritage while embracing modern sensibilities. The award also highlights the importance of collaborative efforts between designers, historians, and local artisans in ensuring the authenticity and integrity of such projects. As Delbar Khaneh Boutique Hotel gains international acclaim, it sets a new standard for the integration of historical reverence and contemporary relevance in interior design, paving the way for similar initiatives that aim to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of their respective regions.Interested parties may learn more about Delbar Khaneh and its award-winning design at:About Nima KeivaniNima Keivani is an award-winning professional Iranian architect who co-founded the architectural firm "Keivani Architects" with his brother, Sina Keivani, in 2009. Their projects have garnered international attention, with features in renowned architectural magazines, books, and websites worldwide. Nima Keivani has also been a sought-after lecturer, conducting workshops and masterclasses at universities and architecture associations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. His expertise and innovative approach to design have earned him global recognition and respect within the architectural community.About Keivani ArchitectsKeivani Architects, founded in 2009 by brothers Nima and Sina Keivani, is a renowned architecture and interior design firm with a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and accommodation projects, as well as the restoration of ancient works. The firm's designs have been implemented in Europe and the Middle East, garnering numerous prestigious international awards. Keivani Architects' work has been featured in leading architecture magazines and books worldwide, and the founders have been invited as jury members for several international competitions. Their designs have also been exhibited in major cities across Asia and Europe, solidifying their reputation as a leading force in the global architecture and interior design community.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their creative and functional designs. The Silver A' Design Award selection process involves a rigorous evaluation by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Winning designs are recognized for their originality, technical proficiency, aesthetic appeal, and potential to positively impact everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is a mark of distinction, celebrating the outstanding achievements of designers who are pushing the boundaries of their craft.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. The award welcomes submissions from a wide range of participants, including leading interior design firms, innovative companies, and influential brands. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design skills. The A' Design Award is committed to advancing the interior design industry by inspiring future trends and celebrating groundbreaking projects. Winning the A' Design Prize provides designers with increased visibility and status within this competitive field. 

