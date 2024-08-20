(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SleekStrip Introduces Trinity: A Minimalist, Multifunctional 5-in-1 Standing Laptop Sleeve on Kickstarter

Trinity all-in-one solution seamlessly integrates a vertical stand, 15-degree and 30-degree stands, a portfolio bag, and a carrier bag.

Trinity combines a minimalist aesthetic with a unique 5-in-1 multifunctional design, adapting to various needs and simplifying your daily.

- Patrick Sung, the Creator/Founder of SleekStripBURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After the successful Kickstarter campaign of The Duo Flip, SleekStrip is back at it again with the Trinity : A Minimalist, Multifunctional 5-in-1 Standing Laptop Sleeve. The Trinity Standing Laptop Sleeve has a versatile design for different scenarios and work setups, enhancing the entire laptop user experience. From hybrid work, work-from-home, or work-from-anywhere, the Trinity standing Laptop Sleeve will help the user reduce clutter, eliminate the hassle of switching between different tools and accessories, and enhance the user experience.The Trinity Standing Laptop Sleeve was designed to simplify the hybrid work experience to further enhance the benefits of remote work, including increased productivity, improved mental and physical health. Looking ahead, according to UpWork, by 2025, an estimated 32.6 million Americans, roughly 22% of the workforce, will be working remotely. The Trinity Laptop Sleeve welcomes the transition of the laptop and its accessories from one work location to another with minimum hassle and clutter with its multiple modes of operation.“Defining a problem worth solving is just as important as finding a solution,” says Patrick Sung, chief designer of SleekStrip, "Recognizing the need for efficient space management, the team developed the Trinity with five modes of operation."5 Modes of Operation● The Vertical Stand Mode allows the user to use the sleeve as a vertical laptop stand on the desk, reducing the desk space required for a laptop, reducing clutter and increasing workspace.● Carrier Mode unveils a handle to allow the sleeve to be carried like a handbag, hosting the laptop and its accessories in an easy-to-carry format.● Portfolio Mode gives the sleeve a minimalist look, much like a hand clutch and be hand carried or in a larger tote or bag.● 15 degree Stand Mode allows the user for best ergonomics typing and working on a table top environment, whether it's at the office or at a coffee shop.● 30 degree Stand Mode is designed for use on the lap or as a second monitor on the desk for best viewing height.Carefully thought-out design materials and elementsThe Trinity laptop sleeve is composed of a hard shell with soft lining to protect the laptop and its accessories. Special inner shock-absorbing strips protect the laptop and optimize air flow. Premium water-resistant vegan leather is used both on the inside and exterior of the sleeve with magnetic closure for easy operation.Up to 31% Discount for Early Kickstarter SupportersThe SleekStrip Trinity's Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign is set to launch on August 20, 2024 with up to 31% discount from the suggested retail price. Learn more about the Trinity 5-in-1 Laptop Sleeve.###For more information, please contact:Press Room ...About SleekStripSleekStrip, a Canadian tech accessory brand, embraces the philosophy of "Sleek. Smart. Special." Focused on delivering minimalistic and functional designs, SleekStrip spent more than one year perfecting its first product, SleekGrip, which achieved over 900% of its crowdfunding goal and was awarded multiple patents around the world. Following this success, the DuoFlip MagSafe ID Holder won the iF Design Award in 2024. Their latest innovation, the Trinity 5-in-1 Standing Laptop Sleeve, showcases the brand's commitment to creating elegant, multifunctional solutions for modern professionals and tech enthusiasts. With a relentless focus on quality and continuous innovation, SleekStrip aims to meet the evolving needs of its customers with products that blend style, functionality and practicality.

Press Room

SleekStrip

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok