ZOLL Announces Successful Bid To Acquire Ventilator Business From Vyaire Medical

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Completion of is subject to court approval and dependent on a successful closing

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZOLL®, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that it is the winning bidder in an auction to acquire Vyaire Medical's ventilator business as part of Vyaire's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Completion of the acquisition is subject to court approval at a sale hearing and dependent on a successful closing that is anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.





ZOLL is a global leader in acute critical care and related software and diagnostic tools, and its solutions are used worldwide to diagnose and treat patients suffering from serious cardiopulmonary and respiratory conditions. Since 2014, ZOLL has manufactured ventilation devices and accessories designed for the transport of critically ill patients.

“Respiratory care has been central to ZOLL's business strategy for many years,” said Jon Rennert, CEO of ZOLL.“If the acquisition is successfully completed, adding Vyaire's ventilators to ZOLL's product portfolio will enhance our ability to serve a broader range of clinicians and patients.”

Until new ownership is final, Vyaire ventilator customers should continue to contact Vyaire (for details visit ).

Additional Background

On June 10, 2024, Vyaire Medical announced it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. The Chapter 11 filing allowed Vyaire to continue to operate while seeking to sell its business units, including the Vyaire ventilation business. Since filing for bankruptcy, day-to-day operations at Vyaire have continued with little interruption, and Vyaire has continued to serve its ventilator customers and maintain the team needed to operate safely and efficiently.

About ZOLL

ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, therapeutic temperature management, and sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit .

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit .

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit Contacts

MEDIA:

Matt Hogan



ZOLL Medical Corporation



+1 (978) 805-6561



target="_blank" href="..." rel="nofollow noopener" shape="rect">..

The post ZOLL announces successful bid to acquire ventilator business from Vyaire Medical appeared first on Caribbean News Global .