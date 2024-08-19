Biomednewsbreaks - Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) Announces Positive Data From Two Preclinical Studies Of NGC-Iri

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) , a clinical-stage company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs with improved efficacy and safety, today announced positive data from two preclinical studies. The data support the potential for the Next Generation irinotecan (“NGC-Iri”), the prodrug of SN-38, which is the active anticancer metabolite of irinotecan, to have improved efficacy and a better side effect profile compared with the commonly used FDA-approved cancer treatments irinotecan and Onivyde(R) (the liposomal formation of irinotecan). The two studies demonstrated that NCG-Iri delivered more cancer-killing SN-38 molecules to the tumor than irinotecan and Onivyde(R). In addition, less SN-38 accumulated in non-cancer tissues, such as muscle, after NGC-Iri administration than after irinotecan or Onivyde(R) administration.

“Many patients are unable to complete their treatment regimen due to the significant side effects related to irinotecan and Onivyde(R), both of which have black box warnings in their labels,” commented David Young, PharmD, Ph.D., President of Research and Development at Processa Pharmaceuticals.“Given the greater SN-38 exposure in tumors, and less exposure in tissue outside the tumors, we believe NGC-Iri may have a more favorable efficacy and side-effect profile, and therefore prove to be an improved alternative to irinotecan and Onivyde(R).”

To view the full press release, visit

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Chemotherapy (“NGC”) drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory pathway. For more information, visit the company's website at .

