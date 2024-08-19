(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Houston Plaza OBGYN Introduces Revolutionary MonaLisa Touch Treatment: Restoring Comfort and Confidence for Women

- Dr. Isam Balat, D, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Houston Plaza OBGYN is thrilled to announce the addition of the MonaLisa Touch , a groundbreaking laser therapy, to its range of services. This innovative treatment offers a non-surgical solution for women experiencing vaginal atrophy, a common condition often resulting from menopause, childbirth, or hormonal changes.The MonaLisa Touch procedure is a quick, pain-free treatment that revitalizes vaginal tissue, enhancing moisture levels and restoring natural function. This FDA-approved therapy is designed to provide relief from symptoms such as dryness, itching, and discomfort during intercourse, significantly improving the quality of life and sexual health for many women.Dr. Isam Balat, M.D ., leading the expert team at Houston Plaza OBGYN, expressed enthusiasm about the new offering: "We are excited to offer MonaLisa Touch to our patients. This state-of-the-art technology aligns with our commitment to providing the highest-quality care and innovative solutions for women's health. We believe this treatment will make a substantial difference in the lives of many women in our community."The MonaLisa Touch treatment at Houston Plaza OBGYN includes the following:-Non-Invasive Therapy: A quick, in-office procedure with no downtime.-Effective Relief: Significant improvement in symptoms after just a few sessions.-Long-Lasting Results: Enhanced vaginal health and function with sustained benefits.To celebrate the launch of this revolutionary treatment, Houston Plaza OBGYN is offering a $100 consultation fee, which will be applied to the treatment for the MonaLisa Touch, for interested patients if booked within 60 days of the consultation.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call Houston Plaza OBGYN at (713)522-3333 or visit our website at .About Houston Plaza OBGYNHouston Plaza OBGYN is a leading women's health clinic dedicated to providing comprehensive care in a compassionate and supportive environment. Focusing on the latest medical advancements, its team of experienced professionals is committed to improving the health and well-being of women in the Houston area.

