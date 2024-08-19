عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Silicon Labs To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Silicon Labs To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences


8/19/2024 5:15:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that Chief financial Officer Dean Butler will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences later this month:

  • August 22, 2024: Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 conference
  • August 27, 2024: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference in Chicago, IL
  • August 28, 2024: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
Continue Reading

Silicon Labs CFO Dean Butler

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in
secure, intelligent wireless technology
for a
more connected world. Our integrated
hardware and software
platform, intuitive
development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust
support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced
industrial,
commercial, home and life applications. We
make it easy for
developers to solve complex
wireless challenges throughout the product
lifecycle and get to market quickly
with
innovative solutions that transform industries,
grow economies, and
improve lives.
silabs

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs

MENAFN19082024003732001241ID1108577453


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search