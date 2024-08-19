Silicon Labs To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that Chief financial Officer Dean Butler will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences later this month:
August 22, 2024: Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 conference
August 27, 2024: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference in Chicago, IL
August 28, 2024: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
Silicon Labs CFO Dean Butler
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in
secure, intelligent wireless technology
for a
more connected world. Our integrated
hardware and software
platform, intuitive
development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust
support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced
industrial,
commercial, home and life applications. We
make it easy for
developers to solve complex
wireless challenges throughout the product
lifecycle and get to market quickly
with
innovative solutions that transform industries,
grow economies, and
improve lives.
silabs
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
