Two Wounded In Russian Tank Attack On Kozacha Lopan

Russian shelled Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region from tanks for several hours in a row, wounding two civilians.

Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Two civilians -- a 50-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man – were in tank strikes on Kozacha Lopan. Their condition is assessed as fair. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," the post reads.

Zadorenko said that during the last three hours, a Russian tank struck the village at least ten times, damaging private houses and energy infrastructure.

Fires broke out at the scene of the hits, with units of the State Emergency Service working to contain them.