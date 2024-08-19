Vote For HER 2024 A Sweet Community Girl Gig Advocating For Women Candidates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recruiting for Good created Vote for HER 2024; a meaningful gig for pre-teens to discover women politicians who are role models with positive values.

Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens Passion + Purpose + Play!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Does your company love to support girls and find talented professionals? Retain Recruiting for Good to do both, we're investing in Girl Inspired Causes and Changing Lives for Good

Recruiting for Good runs Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program; tweens participated in creative gig advocating for women running for Congress and US Senate.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good Girls Design TomorrowSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good created sweet meaningful community gig; Vote for HER 2024 .Teens and tweens who work on Girls Design Tomorrow TM leadership development program; created videos advocating for women running for office (Congress and US Senate), and who are also positive role models.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "On our sweet community gig; we advocate for all women regardless of party affiliation. Just be a positive role model. Girls on the gig; chose their own candidates to advocate for!"AboutVote for HER 2024 is a sweet community gig created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos teaching girls to recognize and advocate for women running for office (Congress and US Senate) that are also positive role models. Girls choose their own role models and create videos. Good for You + Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Elite Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!Elite Girl Sports. Retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire; 10% of our placement fee will be rewarded to make a funding investment for a student athlete to attend an Elite Tennis Camp anywhere in the US. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good can choose which girls benefit from our meaningful solution. To learn more visit We reward investments in Elite Tennis Camps that teach girls skills to excel in sports and life!Love to Party for Good? Teach Girls to Lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We Train Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning/practicing a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. to Welcome The World! Training Only 10 Girls Every Year...

Livia is an exceptionally talented teenager who has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program for Three Years; she advocated for Nancy Mace.