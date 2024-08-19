(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Arizona in innovative Build-To-Rent solutions, Cavan Companies is excited to announce its expansion into the Omaha, Nebraska with the development of The Bungalows on Honeysuckle and The Bungalows at Whitehawk Lake. Known as an innovative pioneer in Arizona residential Build-To-Rent communities, Cavan Companies has chosen Omaha as its latest destination for development, reflecting the company's strategic growth and commitment to providing high-quality rental homes to help address the housing shortage and affordability gap.

The Bungalows build-to-rent communities developed by Cavan Companies are upscale detached homes with fenced backyards that rent like apartments. Multi-family investors are paying attention to The Bungalows as an alternative investment to traditional multi-family due to the growing need for housing and attractive investor fundamentals.

Strategic Expansion

Having established a strong presence in Arizona with more than 5,000 units, Cavan Companies has become synonymous with quality, comfort, convenience and community living. This expansion into Omaha represents a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to meet the growing demand in emerging markets for housing communities with private backyards that rent like apartments.

"Omaha offers a vibrant community and a growing economy, making it an ideal location for our next build-to-rent project," said Dave Cavan, CEO of Cavan Companies. "We are excited to bring our unique approach to Build-To-Rent housing to Omaha. Our Bungalows are meeting the serious need for rental homes with a yard, while providing residents with thoughtfully appointed upscale features and a superior living experience."

The two Omaha projects combined will include 466 single story Bungalow homes, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms along with garages also available.

Home Without the Hassle

Cavan Companies specializes in creating luxury Build-To-Rent communities branded as "The Bungalows" that combine the privacy and comfort of single-family homes with the convenience and amenities of apartment living. Each development features a range of desirable features including pet-friendly private fenced backyards, upgraded interior finishes, desirable community spaces, and premium amenities, all maintained by professional property management.

The Bungalows Are Becoming the New Starter Home

The lack of for-sale housing and affordability continues to grow. The traditional "starter home" purchase is becoming out of reach for more people every year. The Bungalows Build-To-Rent Communities provide a unique solution for this growing need. The desirability of Build-To-Rent communities over traditional apartment communities has also considerably changed over the past several years. A single-story rental "Bungalow" is more like a single-family home than an apartment. The Bungalows offer the advantage of no stairs or steps, no shared walls, ten-foot ceilings, large windows, walk in closets, high end interior finishes, desirable full size laundry rooms, pet friendly amenities and private fenced back yards with artificial turf.

About Cavan Companies

Cavan Companies has been a leader in the Arizona Commercial Real Estate development space for more than 50 years with a leadership team responsible for the development of retail, commercial and residential space along with multiple master planned communities. Cavan is committed to bringing people and solutions together by delivering exceptional living experiences through innovative design and superior property management. With a proven track record in Arizona and now expanding to Omaha, Cavan Companies continues to redefine rental living by creating vibrant, sustainable communities where residents can thrive within their Bungalows Communities.

For more information about Cavan Companies and its upcoming Build-To-Rent projects, visit or contact Sheri Jones.

