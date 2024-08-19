Inventhelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Accessory For Hot Tubs (TRO-1195)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory for cleaning the scum line on hot tub walls," said an inventor, from

Petawawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SCRUB BUDDY. My design would provide hot tub owners with added convenience and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to clean a hot tub. In doing so, it would scrub the waterline or scum line on the walls of the hot tub while being used and/or during the hot tub cycling modes when not. As a result, it reduces or with consistent use may eliminate the need to manually wipe the walls with a cloth. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to use, would not scratch the tub walls and is ideal for owners and users of hot tubs.

Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1195, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp