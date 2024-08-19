Empowering Youth Through Sport: Generation Amazing Youth Advocates Shine At Festival 24 During The Paris 2024 Olympic And Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the world bids farewell to the Paris 2024 and looks forward to the upcoming Paralympics, the Generation Amazing Foundation (GA) proudly reflects on the impactful participation of its youth advocates and youth delegations at Festival 24.

Organised by Dans La Ville, this international solidarity festival, held in Lyon and Paris in the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, brought together over 500 young people from 36 countries, highlighting the power of sport to foster unity, cultural exchange, and social development.

In line with its mission to build capacity in sport for development, GA nominated two Youth Advocates from Qatar, Mohammed Al-Qassabi and Arham Khalid, to represent the foundation at Festival 24.

They were joined by GA-sponsored youth delegations from Right To Play in Pakistan and Força Foundation in Senegal, each contributing to a vibrant tapestry of global youth leadership.

Endorsed by the French Ministry of Sport as part of the Paris 2024 legacy program, the festival offered a unique platform for these young leaders to engage in a variety of cultural exchanges, inclusive sporting activities, and high-level forums, all designed to bolster their leadership skills and enhance their capacity to drive social change through sport.

The experiences of the youth participants underscores the festival's profound impact.

Al-Qassabi reflected on the value of international dialogue, stating, "At Festival 24, my biggest takeaway is the interaction with youth from all over the world who share a joint passion for sport for development. The exchange of ideas and cultural knowledge is immensely beneficial."

Alisha Sahito, a youth delegate from Pakistan, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the festival's spirit of equality and inclusivity: "The best thing I experienced at Festival 24 was equality; there was no difference between anyone. Every participant was treated as a leader. I will inspire my community to stay connected with sports."

Building on their leadership skills, the two GA Youth Advocates, Al-Qassabi and Khalid, not only participated in panels but also led sports-for-development training sessions for the delegates at Festival 24.

These sessions facilitated meaningful dialogue and learning, reinforcing GA's ongoing efforts to empower youth through sport.

As they continue to develop their leadership capabilities, Al-Qassabi and Khalid shared valuable lessons they have learned over the years as GA Youth Advocates, further enriching the experience for all participants.

As one of the esteemed partners of Festival 24, alongside prestigious sponsors including Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Accor, Coca Cola, Lacoste Foundation, European Union, Visa and Sanofi, and others, GA remains committed to driving sustainable impact in communities through sport and empowering the next generation of leaders.

The Delegation of the European Union to the State of Qatar, recognizing the value of such international engagements, supported GA's participation in Festival 24, further enhancing the experience for the young delegates and aligning with the EU's commitment to youth empowerment.

Commenting on the partnership, Nasser Al-Khori, GA Executive Director, said, "We were honoured to collaborate with Festival 24 this year, contributing to the development of young leaders from around the globe and emphasizing the vital role of gender equality and inclusion in sports, especially against the inspiring backdrop of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This event allowed us to further advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while building on the continued legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We extend our gratitude to our partners at the EU, whose support made it possible for these exceptional young people from Qatar, Pakistan, and Senegal to embark on this meaningful journey."

On this occasion, His Excellency the Ambassador of the European Union to the State of Qatar, Dr. Cristian Tudor said:“As this year's Festival was aligned with the Olympic Games, which were hosted in the EU, and sports diplomacy remains an essential vehicle to promote and implement the EU Youth Action Plan in External Action, we wholeheartedly supported this activity. I was thrilled to witness young leaders from Qatar, Pakistan and Senegal participating in this exceptional programme, including cultural exchanges and sporting activities, as well as engaging in meaningful discussions, on matters that shape their future and give perspective to our world”.

Festival 24 and the Paris 2024 Olympics marked a pivotal moment for the Generation Amazing Foundation, as they expand their focus beyond football to embrace other sports for development, amplifying their impact and reach.

This growth reaffirms their dedication to harnessing the transformative power of sports to drive positive change in communities around the globe.

As the world moves towards the Paralympics, the legacy of Festival 24 continues to resonate.

The lessons learned and connections made by these young leaders will not only influence their personal development but also ripple through their communities, creating a lasting impact that transcends the event itself.

Generation Amazing remains committed to using sport as a catalyst for social change, further solidifying its role as a key legacy project of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.