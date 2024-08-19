Philippines Announces 1St Mpox Case Since '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Philippines' announced on Monday first Mpox (monkey pox) case since World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency. The patient is a 33-year-old male with no history.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that the new case was reported last Sunday, adding that that the last registered case was in December 2023. This new case, mentioned the ministry is the 10th sense July 2022.

All previous cases were quarantined, cared for and recovered, clarified the ministry.

The patient began developing symptoms more than week ago, staring with a fever and then a skin rash over several areas in the body.

The ministry called on all dermatologists and other doctors to log down name and contact information of suspected cases and directing them to the nearest hospital.

When asked about the strain type in a press conference, Ministry Spokesperson Albert Domingo mentioned that they are awaiting lab results for further information.

Last Wednesday, WHO declared monkey pox a global health emergency following an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that spilled into neighboring countries, causing widespread concern. (end)

