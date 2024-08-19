Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown Partners Up With Skaya Art Consultancy Agency To Present Visions Unlocked: Art Beyond The Gallery

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The out-of-the-box is slated for 23 & 24 August, with a bonus Emirati Women's Day afternoon tea offer and an exclusive VIP preview on 22 August

19 August 2024, Dubai - Boutique art hotel, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, is thrilled to join hands with the multidisciplinary art consultants agency, Skaya Art on a captivating new exhibition - Visions Unlocked: Art Beyond The Gallery.

On 23 and 24 August, visitors are invited into the immersive worlds of five artists, showcasing a variety of and original visions.



Expect a visual feast ranging from cultural heritage photographs and original design pieces to mixed-media paintings, handmade ceramic sculptures, and much more.

Guided into five entrancing rooms, visitors will be in the creative company of mixed-media artist Leonardo Partida Prieto, painter and sculptor Anna Chekh, ceramicist Dana Kamal (also known as D Bloom Bird), photographer Bhupendra Bagla, and the design team from High Sense Studio.

Sara Serpilli, Art Manager at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, shares:“The beauty of art is that it allows you to bridge the world between you and the observer. That's the magic of this exhibition, and we're delighted to give our artists the platform to create their worlds as an immersive experience and guide visitors through them.”

Anastasia and Natalia Kopijevski, sisters and co-founders of Skaya Art Consultancy Agency, share:“Visitors can directly interact with the artists and their work, unleashing even more inspiration into the air. We know the creative atmosphere in these rooms will be palpable, and we're excited to hear what visitors think of it.”

The details at a glance

Event: Visions Unlocked: Art Beyond The Gallery



Concept: Two-day exhibition across five themed rooms

Dates & times: 23 August and 24 August, 10am-6pm

Venue: Five rooms on the 3rd floor, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Emirati Women's Day offer: AED 200 Arabic Afternoon Tea for two