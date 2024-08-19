Kahramaa Launches 'Besolar' Service For Distributed Solar Power

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has launched the 'BeSolar' service to install distributed solar systems.

Under the slogan 'Qatar's Sun, a Sustainable Future', the initiative is in line with the goals of Qatar National Energy Strategy, a Kahramaa statement said.

In this regard, a distributed solar energy policy and a net billing programme have been developed to encourage customers to install solar energy systems in their homes, farms, Ezab (livestock farms), factories and all properties.

The net billing programme offers economic advantages to customers. When electricity is generated from solar panels, it is first used to meet the customer's needs and the surplus is then sent to the grid. A bidirectional meter measures the amount of surplus electricity sent to the grid, and Kahramaa will deduct the value of the surplus electricity from the next bill, thereby reducing future bills for the customers.

BeSolar reduces carbon dioxide emissions and aims to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

The National Renewable Energy Strategy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix, envisages to produce 4 gigawatts of central photovoltaic solar energy, which will increase the share of renewable energy in Qatar from 5% to 18% by 2030. The strategy has also set a goal to produce 200 megawatts of distributed solar energy systems, allowing customers to connect photovoltaic solar systems to their facilities and export surplus electricity to the grid.

Customers interested in installing distributed solar energy systems can contact one of the Kahramaa-authorised contractors.

The process of connecting solar energy systems involves several stages. All the customer needs to do is choose an authorised contractor, who will then follow up on the request and obtain initial approval. The contractor will prepare the technical design, and upon approval for connection, the solar system will be installed. Once the installation is complete, the contractor will notify Kahramaa to connect the customer to smart meters and start generating solar energy.

Kahramaa has opened registration for qualifying contractors to license them to install distributed solar energy systems. An authorised contractor must undergo qualification steps to verify their eligibility to install the systems. These steps include being an authorised electrical contractor ensuring compliance with Kahramaa's requirements regarding experience, personnel and other criteria while preparing all necessary documents, and signing a self-declaration form. The documents should then be submitted via email to [email protected]

Kahramaa will review the application and contact the contractor. The contractor must attend training, pass an examination and go on a field visit. Upon completion, the contractor will receive certification, and the contracting company will be licensed to install distributed solar energy systems.

For more information about the service and renewable energy, customers can send their inquiries to the email address [email protected]

