Indonesia's Rapidly Growing Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Asia-Pacific's Citric Acid Anhydrous Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Apart from the largest economies, such as the U.S. and China, emerging economies from Latin America and Asia-Pacific, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, among others, are expected to witness substantial growth opportunities for the citric acid anhydrous market. The rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization in these countries has led to the growing disposable income. In addition to that, booming in these countries has fueled the consumption of packaged food and cosmetics products, which ultimately creates the opportunity for the citric acid anhydrous market.

In particular, Indonesia is likely to be among the fastest-growing citric acid anhydrous market at the country level, owing to the rapidly growing end-user industries, including cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceutical. The investment portfolio of Indonesia has been growing at a rapid pace since the last few years, attracting both domestic and international players across the industries. Indonesian pharmaceutical industry is growing with a CAGR of more than 10% for the last five years. Simultaneously, rising consumption of citric acid anhydrous as an ingredient, blood anticoagulant, diuretic, and flavoring agent in various pharmaceuticals is projected to stimulate market growth. Brazil and India have been among the fastest-growing and largest markets for citric acid anhydrous in their respective regional market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Citric Acid Anhydrous Market

The widespread global pandemic has impacted almost every industry, and citric acid anhydrous is not an expectation. China, the country where the virus was originated, is under lockdown for nearly two months. China being the largest producer of citric acid anhydrous, the disruption in business operation in the country severely affects the global supply chain. The U.S., Brazil, and India are among the essential markets of citric acid anhydrous and are severely impacted by COVID-19, which is likely to disturb the growth of the citric acid anhydrous market. However, most of the countries have relaxed the stringent measurers pertaining to lockdown and allowed business operations, which is likely to rectify the disrupted supply chain soon.

Key Players



Archer Daniels Midland

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Citrique Belge

Foodchem International Corporation

American Tartaric Products

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical

COFCO Biochemical

Thai Anhydrous Citric Acid

Cargill, Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

RZBC Group

Rizhao Jinsui Trade Co., Ltd.

Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co., Ltd.

Rizhao Ruisite International Trade Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Billion Chemical Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Guoxin Xielian Energy Co., Ltd.

Gansu Jinbao Industry Co., Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Cater Chemicals Corp.

Barker Industries

Wintersun Chemical

Bruchem, Inc.

Gojira Fine Chemicals, TTCA Co., Ltd

FoodChem Corporation‎

Penta Manufacturing Company

Univar Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.



Citric Acid Anhydrous Market: Segmentation

By Function



Antioxidant

Acidulant

Emulsifier

Preservative

Sequestrant



By Application



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Europe



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa





