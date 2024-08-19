Songhunt Can Now Turn Any Image Or Video Into A Personalized Playlist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Songhunt Visual to Songs

Songhunt - Powered by MyPart

Songhunt's new visual-to-song platform

LOS ANGELES, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – Songhunt , MyPart 's AI-powered song search and playlisting platform, has launched a first-of-its-kind feature that allows lovers and creative professionals to search for songs and build personalized playlists based on images and videos.

Describing the perfect song with words can be challenging, but with Songhunt's visual-to-song feature, you no longer have to. Whether it's a snapshot of a beautiful sunset from a latest road trip, a dance clip from a not-so-memorable night at the club, or a scene from a brand's next commercial, Songhunt can analyze the inputted visual and suggest playlists that capture its' essence.

“Songhunt's new visual-to-song capabilities align with our mission to make music discovery more immersive, enjoyable, and intuitive-far beyond what streaming platforms and search engines currently offer,” said Matan Kallnescher, CEO of MyPart.“Music and lyrics are powerful cultural forces, reflecting and shaping our thoughts, emotions, and actions. On Songhunt, you can create the perfect soundtrack for any moment or mood with just a photograph or video in hand, without needing to articulate your intent in words.”

For instance, when uploading an image of a young man in a denim jacket leaning against a vintage motorcycle, the AI suggested prompts like 'Blues-rock anthem with rebellious lyrics about living life on your own terms,' or 'Country songs about escaping the city on the open road on a motorcycle.' You can select the prompt that resonates with you most and instantly receive a tailored list of song recommendations.

As usual, Songhunt encourages you to further fine-tune your results with a wide range of smart filters, such as genres, lyrical themes, moods, instruments, release decade, gender, and more. The platform also integrates seamlessly with Spotify, allowing you to turn your favorite recommendations into the ultimate playlist.

This immersive music discovery experience represents a significant step forward in the evolution of MyPart's song search capabilities. From initially supporting searching with reference songs and tags to unveiling a free-text prompter on the main stage at SXSW earlier this year, to enabling image and video search, MyPart continues to push the boundaries of multi-modal AI song exploration, as it caters to the needs of music fans, ad agencies, and brands alike.

Lee Tan, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder at Motel said, "This new visual-based search played a big role in a pitch recently. It helped us find a super memorable song for the brand we were working on- and fast.”

Seasoned music supervisor and MyPart advisor, Ad Bradley added, "We're thrilled to explore the full potential of this incredible feature as we trial it with one of the world's largest agency companies on a significant new project. This is truly a game-changer for the ad and brand space."

About MyPart:

MyPart is redefining song discovery. Its proprietary AI technology analyzes and finds songs that match the creative and commercial needs of music enthusiasts and industry professionals in the music, TV/Film, gaming, and advertising industries.

MyPart was selected by Billboard to provide music, lyrics, and sonic analytics for its top charts. In 2024, it won a finalist position at the World AI Festival in Cannes, France, and the SXSW AI category in Austin, Texas. The company has also been featured in Business Insider's shortlist of the 13 most innovative music startups creating AI tools for creative professionals and has earned accolades from multiple industry publications.

For more information, please visit or contact: ...

Doron Gabbay

MyPart

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram