KFA Introduce Kuwait's National Football Team Manager

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Association (KFA) introduced Argentine Coach Juan Pizzi as the new manager (head coach) of Kuwait National football team during a press on Sunday

Acting Chairman of the KFA, Hayif Al-Mutairi, expressed the association's goal in appointing Pizzi, citing his impressive record of accomplishment as a key factor in helping to overcome the current challenges facing football in Kuwait.

Al-Mutairi emphasized that the KFA is implementing a clear and determined plan to guide the national team through the challenging qualification stage, ensuring a performance that aligns with the standards of Kuwaiti football.

For his part, Kuwait National Team Coach Pizzi expressed his pleasure and honor to lead the team, during the press conference.

He emphasized that both he and his technical staff are committed to working hard and sharing their experience with the players.

Furthermore, Pizzi added that preparations will begin on August 24, 2024, 10 days before the match against Jordan in the World Cup qualifiers.

Pizzi has prior experience in the Gulf region, having managed Saudi Arabia National team from 2017 to 2019, Al-Wasl Club in the UAE from 2022 to 2023, and Bahrain national team from 2023 to 2024.

He also boasts an impressive record of accomplishments, including winning the Copa America with the Chile National Team in 2016 and the Argentine league title as the manager of San Lorenzo in 2013. (end)

