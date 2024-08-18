ASE Closes With Slight Gain, Trading Hits JD3.6 Million

Amman, August 18 (Petra) – The Amman (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a modest gain, as the edged up by 0.04 percent, closing at 2,411 points.A total of 4 million shares were traded across 2,177 contracts, generating a trading value of approximately JD3.6 million.Out of the companies traded, 32 saw their share prices decline, 31 experienced gains, while 36 companies' share prices remained unchanged.

