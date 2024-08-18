798 And 751’S Merger Makes It The Largest Art And Creative Industry Cluster In China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 798 Art District and 751 D·Park, two of Beijing's most iconic cultural parks, have announced their merger, a move set to enhance the city's cultural landscape. This merger will provide larger venues for cultural events, enabling visitors to move seamlessly between the two parks without barriers. The "Summer Rhythm" event in August was directly benefited from this collaboration, highlighting the advantages of the merger by bringing together art institutions and commercial entities in both parks to boost the local nightlife scene.











"Summer Rhythm" Event Poster

Tracing back to June 25, 2024, when Beijing Electronics Holdings Co., Ltd. hosted an inaugural meeting to launch the Culture and Technology Platform in Beijing, plans were unveiled to merge the spaces, brands, and resources of 798 and 751, with the aim of creating a world-leading platform that integrates culture and technology. This initiative seeks to harness technological innovation to fuel cultural creativity and drive urban growth through cultural development.

Over more than two decades, the 798 Art District has emerged as a hub for contemporary art in China, while 751 D·Park has set a benchmark in fashion design. Despite their shared industrial heritage, each park has developed distinct cultural characteristics.









798 Art District on weekend

The newly merged parks will form the largest art and creative industry cluster in China, spanning over 500,000 square meters and hosting more than 600 entities. These include a diverse range of industries such as visual art, design, music, film and theater, media, technology, fashion, automobiles, architecture, and culinary arts. Following the merger, the 798-751 complex will further enhance its infrastructure to enrich Beijing's public cultural activities.









Drama Summer - Beijing Drama Carnival Event Scene

Like the "Summer Rhythm", a series of events including the 798 International Art Season, Drama Summer - Beijing Drama Carnival, 798 Art Festival, and the 751 Tech-Culture Festival will be held in the second half of 2024 with the doubled power. In the near future, multiple events in 798-751 will dramatically boost cultural consumption, inject innovative energy into the cultural industry, and establish the area as a cultural tourism destination in Beijing, recognized for its "International Vision, Art Leadership, Fashion Consumption, and Industrial Heritage."

