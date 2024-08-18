Putin meets Abbas

(MENAFN) The Middle East is navigating a period of intense instability, with the ongoing Gaza conflict and heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Amid this turbulence, key regional actors are reassessing their strategies and alliances. This was evident in the recent visit of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow, which took place from August 12 to 14, marking his first trip to Russia since 2021.



During his visit, Abbas engaged in a three-hour private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In their discussions, Abbas underscored the critical need for continued humanitarian aid from Russia, emphasizing the severe challenges facing Palestine. He stressed the importance of Russian support in sustaining the Palestinian population through these trying times.



President Putin assured Abbas of Russia’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine. He reaffirmed Moscow’s dedication to providing substantial assistance to the Palestinian cause, highlighting Russia’s proactive role in offering humanitarian aid and support.



This reaffirmation of partnership underscores the enduring relationship between Russia and Palestine, reflecting Moscow’s strategic interest in maintaining its influence in the Middle East amidst a backdrop of regional conflict and shifting alliances.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572468