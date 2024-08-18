Medical sources report 21 Palestinians were killed due to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

(MENAFN) Medical sources report that 21 Palestinians were killed early yesterday morning due to Israeli on the Gaza Strip, including the complete destruction of one family. The raids, which targeted areas in the central and southern regions of Gaza, coincided with new evacuation orders issued by the occupying forces in anticipation of further military operations.



Among those killed were 15 members of a single family who were entirely removed from the civil registry following a strike on a facility housing displaced persons at the entrance to Al-Zawaida in central Gaza. Sami al-Ajla and his family—comprising his mother, two wives, and eleven children—were among the victims of this attack.



In addition to this tragedy, the Israeli raids also struck the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Radwan. Reports indicate that six Palestinians, including two children, were killed in a raid on a house west of Nuseirat in central Gaza. On Friday, medical sources confirmed that 26 Palestinians had lost their lives as a result of these ongoing airstrikes on residential areas throughout Gaza.



Further violence was reported in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, where three Palestinians were killed and others injured in shelling targeting a house belonging to the Hussein family near Al-Farouq Mosque. These events highlight the severe impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian population, marked by escalating violence and significant casualties.

