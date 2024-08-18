EA SPORTS FC and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III set Esports World Cup penultimate week light in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 15 August 2024:

Another sensational weekend of world-class competition awaits Esports World Cup audiences as the introduction of two highly anticipated tournaments set the penultimate week alight in Riyadh on Thursday.

24 hours after StarCraft II launched the Week 7 schedule at Boulevard Riyadh City, some of the world’s very best teams and players kicked off their campaigns for glory and global supremacy across EA SPORTS FC and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

With record prizes and vital EWC Club Championship points at stake, gaming fans and esports enthusiasts from across Saudi Arabia and the world will witness more era-defining moments over the next three days before a trio of new champions etch their names in esports history.

Each of the three tournaments this week – which feature grand finals on Sunday – will play a key part in the dramatic finale of the Esports World Cup, which concludes with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday August 25. On that date, the Esports World Cup Club Champion will be gloriously crowned in Riyadh.





