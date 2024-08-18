Spinny announces Freedom Days with ₹77 lakh in discounts every day Customers get special prices on all cars from August 15-18

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th August 2024: In celebration of 77 years of freedom, Spinny, India’s leading used car platform, announces “Spinny Freedom Days” with total discounts for customers valuing up to ₹77 lakh in discounts every day from 15th to 18th August 2024



The freedom sale is on the complete assortment of over 10,000 used cars on the platform. Customers can expect savings of up to ₹50,000 on their car purchase, exchange or upgrade.



With Spinny owning it’s Integrated Quality Centers for refurbishment, every car on the platform is assured for 200 points of quality and comes standard with a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, and a 1-year warranty. With the fastest loan approval processes and attractive interest rates, customers can have their loans approved on the same day.



Spinny operates more than 57 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of over 20,000 cars and operates with 5 more hubs specific for dealer partners. In 2022, Spinny launched its flagship and India’s largest experiential hub in Bengaluru, another Spinny Park in Pune, Kochi, and Ahmedabad in 2023, & Jaipur in 2024. Over the last couple of years, Spinny has had a cumulative customer base of over two lakhs, and almost 54% of car purchases are done online from Spinny’s online platform.







