Starbucks confronts new lawsuit over alleged theft of coffee-flavored lip dye idea
8/18/2024 5:44:45 AM
(MENAFN) Starbucks is now confronting its third lawsuit alleging that the company appropriated the concept for a coffee-flavored lip tint and gloss. Filed by Palmuccino in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, this lawsuit accuses Starbucks of misappropriating intellectual property related to coffee-flavored lip balms. This legal action follows a prior federal judge’s dismissal of a similar lawsuit in Seattle in July 2023, marking the second dismissal of such claims against the coffee giant.
According to Palmuccino, she began developing coffee-flavored lip balms in 2016 and shared her prototypes and confidential information during a meeting at Starbucks' New York office in October 2018. She alleges that Starbucks "stole" her idea when it launched its own line of coffee-flavored lip products in April 2019. This accusation led Palmuccino to previously file a lawsuit in Los Angeles in October 2019, which, like the current suit, contends that Starbucks improperly used her intellectual property. Starbucks has yet to respond to the latest lawsuit.
