That's One We Need To Tick Off At Home, Says Hazlewood On Border-Gavaskar Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood has conceded the hosts' are itching to clinch a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win at home as that's the only one box which is left to be ticked off by them.

After beating India 2-0 in the 2014/15 series, Australia have endured a drought of winning the prestigious trophy at home. In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner due to ball-tampering bans, Australia lost to India in the 2018/19 series, followed by sensationally losing the 2020/21 series 2-1, despite the visitors out for 36 in the second innings at Adelaide.

"There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that. That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home - we should pretty much win every series here at home.”

“That last series we obviously bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and we thought here we go, (we are) back at home (and) confident on these grounds. People say we played India B in that last Test, but they can sometimes be stronger than the best team. They've got unbelievable depth in all formats and we are starting to see that now," said Hazlewood to ESPNcricinfo.

Hazlewood, who will be part of Australia's upcoming T20I and ODI tour of the United Kingdom, has also an ambition to play the 2025 World Test Championship final at Lord's in June after missing last year's final, where the side beat India at The Oval to claim the title.

"It's always in the background, we have the table up (to see) where we are sitting and what we need to tick off. For me, it's a big one because I didn't get to play the last one in England so that's a burning one for me," the pacer said.