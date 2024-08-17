New Alamein City Offers Housing For All, Not Just The Wealthy: Madbouly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly has asserted that New Alamein City is not solely for the wealthy, but offers options for all social segments and economic levels.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday to hand over units to owners in projects within New Alamein, Madbouly said the city is a fully integrated development with residential, educational, industrial, and recreational projects. He highlighted the launch of housing units in the Sakan Misr, Mazarin, Latin Quarter, and beach tower projects.

“There are claims that this city is only for the wealthy, with a focus solely on the towers. However, it is a sprawling city with housing for all categories, starting with 90-square-meter units and the 'For All Egyptians' housing project,” Madbouly said.

“I was inspecting the project and met one of the residents who thanked me and said it was his dream to have a room in Alamein, and now he has an apartment with high quality and at a good price,” he said.

He noted that the value of residential units in New Alamein City has doubled recently, making it a profitable investment for their owners.

Madbouly also emphasized that, unlike before, the coast is now accessible to the public.“In Alamein, there is a world-class promenade and a public beach that serves every citizen, which confirms that the city is available to all Egyptians.”

Meanwhile, Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny said that the development plan for the northwest coast aims to attract 25 million tourists. He noted that the plan targets accommodating 7 million people in the region's cities and providing 2 million job opportunities.

El-Sherbiny also said that New Alamein City covers an area of 48,000 feddans and will house 1.6 million residents. The first phase, covering 14,500 acres, includes 126 projects, 9,148 units, and 23 beaches.

He explained that a strategic plan for operating New Alamein year-round includes commercial, entertainment, and regional services activities, as well as an industrial area in the southern part of the city. The handover plan includes delivering 8,000 units by June 2025.