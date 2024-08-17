Over 1,300 Families In Ghor Receive Essential Food Aid Amid Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials at the Ghor Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department have announced that the World Food Programme, in collaboration with the technical assistance of World Vision and coordination with this department, has distributed food aid to 1,365 families in the Firozkoh and Charsadda districts of Ghor province.

Zabihullah Ghousi Zada, the Ghor Rural Development Directorate spokesperson, stated that the food items distributed included flour, oil, chickpeas, salt, and nutritional supplements for children and pregnant women.

Residents of Ghor have welcomed the distribution of this food aid, expressing that these supplies can help alleviate some of the hardships the people face.

This comes amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has further exacerbated. Thousands of families have been forcibly returned to a country already struggling with economic collapse, food insecurity, and a lack of basic services.

In addition to the refugee crisis, Afghanistan has been hit by a series of deadly disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and droughts, which have compounded the already desperate situation.

These natural calamities have destroyed homes, crops, and infrastructure, leaving millions in urgent need of assistance.

The combination of forced deportations, natural disasters, and the ongoing economic crisis has created a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

International organizations continue to call for urgent support and intervention to prevent further suffering and loss of life among the most vulnerable populations.

