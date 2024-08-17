Indonesia Officially Relocate Capital From Jakarta To Nusantara Amid Sinking Fears

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Republic of Indonesia, on Saturday, August 17, on Independence Day, officially moved its capital from Jakarta, which is at risk of sinking, to Nusantara on the island of Borneo.

International have reported that Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated Nusantara as the new capital on Saturday to mark Independence Day.

Reports indicate that the Indonesian first proposed the idea of designing a new capital in 2019, describing it as one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country's recent history. However, the construction of the new capital is still not fully complete.

The primary reason for this relocation is the anticipated submersion of large parts of Jakarta in the near future.

Nusantara, the new capital, is located 1,300 kilometers from Jakarta on the remote, forested island of Borneo. The estimated cost of constructing the new capital is around $33 billion, which is still ongoing.

The relocation of the capital reflects Indonesia's strategic move to address environmental concerns while promoting sustainable urban development. Nusantara's development is seen as a long-term investment in the country's future, aiming to alleviate the pressure on Jakarta and create a new hub for economic growth.

As the construction of Nusantara progresses, the Indonesian government remains focused on completing the remaining infrastructure projects, ensuring the new capital becomes a symbol of resilience and innovation for the nation.

