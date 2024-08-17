Doha Talks On Gaza Constructive, Serious - Mediators

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar, Egypt and US said Friday that senior officials from their engaged in intensive talks in Doha as mediators to sign a ceasefire deal in the besieged Gaza Strip and release hostages, describing the talks as "serious and constructive held in a positive atmosphere".

Earlier today in Doha, the United States with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by on May 31, 2024 and Security Council No. 2735, the three countries said in a joint statement issued by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

"This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal," it added.

Technical teams will carry on work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to apply the deals extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as the matters relating to hostages and detainees, it stated.

"Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today," it noted.

As the leaders of the three countries stated last week, "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement," it said.

It went to say that the "path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions". (end)

