Cabinet Committee Appoints DPIIT Secy Rajesh Kumar Singh As Defence Secretary

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 17 (KNN)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) announced on August 16 a series of high-level bureaucratic changes, including the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Singh as the new Defence Secretary.

Singh, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, currently serves as Secretary at the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

He will initially assume the role of Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Defence, of Defence, before taking over as Defence Secretary from Aramane Giridhar on October 31, upon the latter's retirement.

The government has approved an extension of Singh's service as Defence Secretary beyond the standard age of superannuation. This extension will last until October 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever comes first.

In other key appointments, Punya Salila Srivastava has been designated as the new Health Secretary, while Amardeep Bhati will succeed Singh as DPIIT Secretary.

The ACC has also reassigned Manoj Govil, the current Corporate Affairs Secretary, to the position of Expenditure Secretary in the Finance Ministry. Additionally, Katikithala Srinivas, presently serving as Minority Affairs Secretary, will transition to the role of Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

These appointments reflect a significant reshuffling of senior bureaucrats across various crucial government departments, potentially signaling shifts in administrative priorities and strategies.

(KNN Bureau)