JSO Reports 5.1, 3.5 Quakes East Of Hama

8/17/2024 1:42:46 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) has recorded two earthquakes today, Friday, with magnitudes of 5.1 and 3.5 on the Richter scale, east of Hama, Syria.
The two earthquakes, according to the observatory, happened at 1:15 and 1:18 pm, respectively, and were 5 km deep.

Jordan News Agency

